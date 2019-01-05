Well, that was close.
Arizona advanced to 2-0 in Pac-12 play after it held off Utah 84-81 in overtime Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. Despite a 26-point performance from Utes guard Sedrick Barefield, Arizona was able to hang on behind Chase Jeter's 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Justin Coleman returned to the starting lineup after suffering a shoulder injury in practice earlier this week. Coleman came off the bench against Colorado on Thursday. He had an opportunity to win the game Saturday with 5.8 seconds left in regulation, but missed a 3-pointer. Coleman finished the afternoon with three points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Up next: The Wildcats travel to the Bay Area to face Cal (Thursday) and Stanford next Saturday. Here's what Sean Miller, Brandon Randolph and Jeter had to say in the postgame press conference following the win over Utah.