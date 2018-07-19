The Pac-12 released its conference schedule for the upcoming season, while Arizona still tries to nail down its home opener.

Arizona officially confirmed the opponents on its 2018-19 schedule Thursday, but its home opener still has not been announced.

The game, to be played at McKale Center likely either on Nov. 8 or 9, will be an add-in game to the Maui Invitational. The Wildcats will face a program from a low- or mid-major conference.

Arizona’s nonconference schedule includes already publicized home dates with Cal Poly (Nov. 11), UTEP (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 28), Utah Valley (Dec. 6), Baylor (Dec. 15), Montana (Dec. 19) and UC Davis (Dec. 22). The Wildcats will travel to play in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 19-21 and also play at UConn (Dec. 2) and Alabama (Dec. 9).

Players to speak

Arizona will make a few of its returning players available for media interviews Friday afternoon, similar to how it did last summer before the team went to Spain. Follow The Wildcaster on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.