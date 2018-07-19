Arizona officially confirmed the opponents on its 2018-19 schedule Thursday, but its home opener still has not been announced.
The game, to be played at McKale Center likely either on Nov. 8 or 9, will be an add-in game to the Maui Invitational. The Wildcats will face a program from a low- or mid-major conference.
Arizona’s nonconference schedule includes already publicized home dates with Cal Poly (Nov. 11), UTEP (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 28), Utah Valley (Dec. 6), Baylor (Dec. 15), Montana (Dec. 19) and UC Davis (Dec. 22). The Wildcats will travel to play in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 19-21 and also play at UConn (Dec. 2) and Alabama (Dec. 9).