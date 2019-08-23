Arizona’s last visit to Hawaii signaled the start of a magical season.
It took all of one play to realize something special was in the works.
In the 1998 opener, UA All-American Chris McAlister returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats would defeat the Rainbow Warriors 27-6 and would finish the season 12-1 – the best record in program history.
“It was a signature moment,” the late Dick Tomey told the Star last year, which marked the 20th anniversary of the ’98 squad. “We were playing against the team where I became a head coach. It was an emotional experience to go back there and play. We had a reunion of the Hawaii players, and some of the coaches here were the coaches there.
“That was quite a way to start a season. It was a tough game. But we were the better team. It was a good win for us.”
McAlister was a great player, perhaps one of the five best in UA annals. The cornerback was a unanimous All-American in 1998, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and the winner of the Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year Award.
McAlister became only the seventh player in NCAA history to return a kickoff, a punt and an interception for touchdowns in the same season. He finished his Arizona career with 18 picks.
“There was a play against Oregon that year,” Tomey recalled. “Oregon had a heck of a team. They were battling for the national championship and a national ranking. Akili Smith was their quarterback.
“In the first half, Chris basically let him feel like the guy he was covering was open and (baited) him into throwing it to him. Then he went and got it. Big play. He was that kind of guy.
“There’s nobody that’s ever played for us that played his position any better.”
Tomey and his family will be honored before the opener Saturday at Aloha Stadium. The coach passed away in May at the age of 80.
Tomey coached at Hawaii for 10 seasons, leaving Oahu as the school’s all-time leader in victories. He then coached 14 seasons at Arizona, winning a school-record 95 games.