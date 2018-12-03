Editor’s note: This is the third of a three-part series looking back at the 2018 Arizona Wildcats football season and ahead to next year. Today’s installment: Special teams. Click here to read our review of the offense, and here for the review on UA's defense.
The NCAA expanded coaching staffs to include a 10th on-field assistant. Arizona used one of those spots on a full-time special teams coach.
It showed. The Wildcats’ special teams improved across the board in their first season under Jeremy Springer.
As we head into an offseason that came too soon for Arizona, here are three lingering questions — and answers — about the UA special-teams units: