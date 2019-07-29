Arizona began the first batch of practices over the weekend, but Monday was the start of a full week for the Wildcats as they inch closer to the Aug. 24 season opener in Hawaii.
The two Wildcats that were featured in Monday's post-practice availability were redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Peterson and junior defensive tackle JB Brown.
Peterson appeared in nine games last season and tabbed 18 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns. With Arizona losing its three top wide receivers from a year ago in Shawn Poindexter, Shun Brown and Tony Ellison, Peterson is expected to be amongst the leaders in UA's offense this season.
For Brown, he looks to build on a breakout season where he had 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a defensive end. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Brown was moved to defensive tackle during spring ball and could have a more impactful 2019 season than his sophomore campaign.
Check out what Peterson and Brown had to say following Arizona's practice Monday evening.