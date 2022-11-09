Wildcats land 3-star defensive end from LA

Another defensive player has committed to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class.

The Wildcats landed three-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound San Pedro, California native selected the UA over Boise State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Washington State and UNLV, among others.

Fernandez becomes the sixth defensive lineman to commit to Arizona's '23 recruiting class, joining Tristan Davis (Lake Oswego, Oregon), Lucas Conti (Corona, California), Dominic Lolesio (Long Beach, California), Julian Savaiinnaea (Honolulu) and Tylen Gonzalez (Carlsbad, New Mexico). The Wildcats' defensive-heavy '23 class is now up to 14 defensive commits.

The influx of defensive linemen will be added to the young nucleus of freshmen who've gradually been integrated in defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen's system. Last week at Utah, the Wildcats at one point had four defensive linemen in the game, edge rusher Tai'ta'i Uiagalelei, Russell "Deuce" Davis, Sterling "Deuce" Lane and Jacob Rich Kongaika.

A senior at San Pedro High School, Fernandez has 28 tackles and four sacks for the 10-0 Pirates this season. Fernandez, who also plays tight end, is second in receiving for San Pedro with 309 yards and five touchdowns.

Arizona currently has 19 commits for 2023.

NBA

Nets name Vaughn new coach, opt against Udoka

NEW YORK — The Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka.

Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach was Wednesday night at home against the Knicks.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

After moving on from Nash, the Nets had discussions with Udoka, who along with Vaughn had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. He led the Celtics to last season's NBA Finals but was suspended for at least this season for violating team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization.

But the Nets decided not to go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving's decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.

Irving will serve the fourth game of what will be at least a five-game suspension without pay on Wednesday that the team gave him for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

Vaughn is in his seventh season as a Nets assistant. He replaced Kenny Atkinson on an interim basis in March 2020, just before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and coached Brooklyn during the season restart in Walt Disney World.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AAC to ditch divisions in football

IRVING, Texas — The new-look American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season, the league announced Wednesday.

The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons (2023-26) by the American's athletic directors.

The American will continue to go division-less and match the top two teams in the regular-season conference standings in its championship game.

The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next year, but adding six new schools from Conference USA.

Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.

The plan calls for the 14 teams to face each other at least twice during the four-year cycle — once at home and once on the road.