Arizona's defensive line has a gap to fill for the 2019 season. A 641-pound gap after the Wildcats lost defensive tackles PJ Johnson and Dereck Boles. Johnson declared for the NFL Draft in January while Boles wrapped up his last season in 2018.
Arizona's returners on the defensive line include JB Brown, Finton Connolly, Jalen Cochran, Issaiah Johnson, Nahe Sulunga, My-King Johnson and Justin Belknap. The stud linebackers have also worked with the defensive line group, which is a unit of Jalen Harris, Kylan Wilborn and Lee Anderson.
Arizona's focus on the recruiting trail was to lure players with size and experience to the UA. The Wildcats landed two junior college prospects in Myles Tapusoa and Trevon Mason along with Dallas defensive tackle Kane Bradford.
UA defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei discussed the defensive line group following Arizona's spring practice on Monday, here's what he had to say.