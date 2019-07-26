Arizona kicked off preseason fall camp at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and the newly named Dick Tomey outdoor practice fields on Friday as the Wildcats gear up for the 2019 season.
Entering his second season at the UA, head coach Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats look to improve on a 5-7 2018 season, which ended with a loss to rival ASU after the Sun Devils overcame a 19-point deficit.
Fast forward to Friday, returning Wildcats and newcomers — freshmen and junior college transfers — were officially brought together for the first day of practice to move past a disappointing season after a season with the new coaching staff.
Sumlin and senior cornerback Jace Whittaker spoke to the media following Friday's practice, here's what they had to say.