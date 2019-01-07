Arizona capped off the opening weekend of Pac-12 play with an overtime win over Utah and the Wildcats now move ahead to their first conference road trip against the Bay Area schools, starting with Stanford on Wednesday and Cal on Saturday.
The Cardinal enter Wednesday's contest with a 7-7 record after falling to USC and UCLA last week. Cal, predicted to finish 11th in the Pac-12, is also winless in the Pac-12 and has a 5-9 overall record. Stanford has an RPI of 139 while Cal is 202, which is 11th among Pac-12 schools with Washington State in last place (257).
UA power forward Ryan Luther, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game off the bench. Luther suffered a hand injury in November, but is healthy as the Wildcats move forward into the conference schedule.
Luther and head coach held a press conference Sean Miller on Monday to preview the Bay Area road trip, here's what they had to say.