Wildcats men, women hold in polls

Arizona stayed at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating Montana State and Morgan State last week, while former UA coach Sean Miller and Xavier are ranked for the first time this season at No. 22.

Among other teams on UA's schedule this season, Tennessee moved from 8 to 7, UCLA moved from 13 to 11 and Indiana moved from 18 to 16. Xavier is 10-3 after beating Seton Hall last week.

The Wildcats (12-1) are scheduled to return to practice Tuesday after a four-day break for Christmas. They'll take on Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe. The Sun Devils, who were No. 25 last week, fell from the poll after losing to San Francisco on Wednesday.

Purdue remained atop the poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday's latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12.

The Boilermakers' win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.

Wildcats women stay at No. 18; big week looms

The Arizona Wildcats remained at No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

The UA (10-1) played just one game last week, a win over UT Arlington in the Dallas suburb. A more challenging stretch looms: The UA will host ASU in Thursday's Pac-12 opener, travel to Cal on Saturday and No. 2 Stanford next Monday. The Wildcats will then return home for a weekend series against the Oregon schools.

The Pac-12 is well-represented in the latest poll: In addition to Stanford at No. 2, UCLA is 10th, Utah is 11th and Oregon 17th.

Arizona is coming off the best week of its young season, beating then-No. 18 Baylor 75-53 on Dec. 18 in Dallas before outlasting Arlington — and avoiding a post-big-win, pre-Christmas letdown — three days later.

Coach Adia Barnes says the trip to Texas taught her that the Wildcats “are capable of being a really good team.”

“I’m excited to see what the future is and we have good momentum going into the Pac-12,” Barnes said. “We have a chance to be really, really good.”

South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process.

The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.

South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since, including a week a year ago when they lost a game, but remained the top team.

The Gamecocks have now passed Texas’ 26-week run to move into fifth all-time. They've gone 17-0 against Top 25 teams over the past two years, including a 3-0 mark this season.