Washington coasted by Arizona 67-60 at McKale Center on Thursday, the fourth consecutive game the Wildcats have lost. The last time Arizona dropped four straight, Russ Pennell was the interim head coach in 2008-09.
The only two players to score in double figures for the Wildcats were Chase Jeter (12), who fouled out, and Justin Coleman (16).
Arizona moved to 5-5 in Pac-12 play and is currently tied with UCLA, Oregon and Stanford for third place in the conference. USC, Utah, ASU and Oregon State are tied for second at 6-4, all trailing Washington's 10-0 mark.
Arizona's loss to UW comes the day after the UA announced it suspended Mark Phelps and "initiated the process to terminate" the assistant coach after ESPN reported that he has been accused of an NCAA violation regarding the academic transcripts of former UA recruit Shareef O’Neal.
UA head coach Sean Miller, Coleman and Jeter addressed the media about Phelps following Thursday night's loss to Washington, with ESPN's Outside the Lines in attendance, here's what they had to say.