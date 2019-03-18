Arizona kicked off another spring practice period Monday evening and head coach Kevin Sumlin now enters his second season at the UA. Arizona began practice in the new Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, an $8 million indoor facility across from Arizona Stadium that finished in February.
The Wildcats finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record, which was capped off by allowing rival ASU to overcome a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona 41-20 in Tucson. Arizona missed out on a bowl game for the second time in three seasons.
Now the Wildcats return star players like quarterback Khalil Tate, running back J.J. Taylor and linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II. Defensive backs Jace Whittaker and Scottie Young Jr. will also return as veterans for the Wildcats this season.
Taylor was named to the Associated Press All-American Third Team in 2018 after rushing for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
Sumlin and Taylor spoke to the media following Monday's practice, here's what they had to say along with bonus clips.