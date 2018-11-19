Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, center in gray sweater, watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Arizona-Arizona State. ASU-UA. Wildcats-Sun Devils. 

It's the rivalry game that gives either institution 365 days of bragging rights and and a silver cup but this season, a bowl game also hinges on the outcome for Arizona. Wildcats win, they're in a bowl game. If they lose, they're out. It's that simple. 

The Sun Devils have a 6-5 record while the Wildcats are 5-6 after losing to Washington State on Saturday. It's also the first chapter of the Territorial Cup game with Kevin Sumlin and Herm Edwards. 

Sumlin held a press conference on Monday to preview the rivalry, here's what he had to say. 

