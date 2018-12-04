Arizona escaped a hostile environment at the XL Center to close out UConn 76-72 Sunday afternoon. Despite not making a field goal in the final 6:43 of the game, the Wildcats shot 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph finished with a career-high 20 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the free throw line.
Now Arizona returns home to face a Utah Valley team that has won five consecutive games after losing three straight in early November. After that, the Wildcats hit the road once again to play Alabama for another Sunday afternoon tipoff at 11 a.m.
Arizona point guard and co-captain Justin Coleman, a Birmingham native, played at Alabama from 2014-16 before transferring to Samford the previous two seasons.
Coleman and Arizona coach Sean Miller held a pre-Utah Valley press conference on Tuesday, here's what they had to say.