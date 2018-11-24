Khalil Tate sat glumly at the postgame podium, assessing the season that had just unfolded.
It began with the Arizona Wildcats quarterback appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which touted him as a Heisman Trophy contender. It ended with a stunning 41-40 loss to Arizona State in which Tate played a critical role.
“We learned a lot,” the junior said Saturday. “We got a new coaching staff. We didn’t have as many seniors, but we still played for them. We had a lot of young guys play. This program has a lot to look forward to.”
Tate then was asked whether he expected to be part of that future.
“Next question,” he shot back.
So began what could be an offseason of change for Arizona — nothing on the level of last offseason, but maybe more than what was expected a few months ago.
Having completed three seasons, Tate is eligible to enter the NFL draft. Although he threw 26 touchdown passes this season, and only eight interceptions, Tate does not currently project as a top NFL quarterback prospect.
Depending on his academic status — Tate was an early enrollee — he could leave Arizona and play immediately elsewhere as a graduate transfer. He also could return to Arizona and try to improve his game with another year of tutelage under Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone.
“Those conversations I have with players, juniors, after the season,” Sumlin said. “That’s the way we’ve done it. We’ll get all the information that he wants from the NFL, from evaluations and things like that. Sit down and talk to him about what his plans are and what those evaluations look like now that the season’s over.”
Tate threw three touchdown passes against the Sun Devils. But he was involved in two s in the fourth quarter, including an interception. After completing 12 of 16 passes in the first half, Tate went 9 of 23 after halftime.
“I don’t know that it was a big adjustment,” Sumlin said. “We were more in an RPO world in the first half. We went to some quick-game stuff and some dropback (in the second).
“In the fourth quarter we took some deep shots because they were blitzing and gambling at the line of scrimmage with eight, nine, 10 guys. We took our shots, and we didn’t hit them. Those deep throws, percentage wise, are going to be lower.”
Tate just missed on a handful of deep passes, including throws to Shun Brown and Tony Ellison on the final drive. Tate connected with Stanley Berryhill III in the end zone from the 31, but Berryhill couldn’t hang on to the ball with a defender in close proximity.
“Things just didn’t go our way,” Tate said of the fourth quarter. “A lot of bad luck.”