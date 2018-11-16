Arizona’s last visit to Pullman, Washington, is one the Wildcats would rather forget.
The Cougars embarrassed the Cats 69-7 in November 2016. It was the worst loss of the Rich Rodriguez era and one of the worst in UA history.
Arizona exacted revenge with a 58-37 win over then-No 15 Washington State last year in Tucson. The Wildcats felt great about that outcome, of course. But it didn’t fully ease the pain from the previous season.
The players who participated in that game still remember how it felt. With a return visit on the docket Saturday night, those memories are bubbling to the surface.
“You never really forget an experience like that,” redshirt-junior guard Cody Creason said, “getting beat the way we did.”
In the midst of a frustrating, injury-filled season, Arizona barely showed a pulse in the Palouse. By late in the second quarter, WSU led 38-0. Quarterbacks Luke Falk and Tyler Hilinski combined to complete 47 of 52 passes. Nine of the Cougars’ 13 drives ended in touchdowns.
“The way we lost leaves a sour taste in my mouth,” senior safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles said, “and is definitely something that keeps me hungry going forward.”
The UA offense was equally inept. The Wildcats turned the ball over three times, managed just 286 yards of offense, had only 14 first downs and converted only 2 of 10 third downs.
“I don’t like talking about it,” senior receiver Shawn Poindexter said. “We for sure owe them something, going back into Pullman. No doubt.”