Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series looking back at the 2018 Arizona Wildcats football season and ahead to next year. Today’s installment: Defense. Click here to read our review of the offense.
Arizona’s defense did not take the leap many expected.
It looked good on paper. The Wildcats returned nine starters, many of whom were freshmen in 2017. New coach Kevin Sumlin elected to retain defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, ensuring continuity on that side of the ball.
But Arizona couldn’t escape the bottom third of the Pac-12 in most meaningful statistical categories. The defense performed well in stretches; the unit allowed almost 40 fewer yards per game than last season. However, blowout losses at Houston, Utah and especially Washington State had some UA fans pining for a coordinator change.
It doesn’t appear that one is forthcoming. Regardless, here are three lingering personnel-related questions — and answers — as we take stock of the UA defense.