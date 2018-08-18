Albert Subirats won three individual NCAA championships and helped Arizona win five NCAA relay championships between 2004-08, a time in which he became perhaps the second greatest UA swimmer in history, behind Ryk Neethling. The four-time Olympian from Venezuela is back in college swimming; he accepted an offer to be an assistant coach at Virginia Tech last week, part of the staff of former Arizona assistant coach Sergio Lopez Miro. Subirats and Lopez aren’t the only ex-Wildcats at Virginia Tech. Arizona NCAA champion in the breast stroke and 2016 Olympian Kevin Cordes has been training with Lopez for two years.