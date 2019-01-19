Co-captain Chase Jeter left the game with a back injury as soon as Arizona took a 10-3 lead in the opening minutes of the first half. Jeter fell from the rim and landed on his back and was escorted to the locker room under his own power. He returned to the bench in the second half.
The Wildcats were left with a frontcourt of Ryan Luther, Ira Lee and Dylan Smith, all players that are shorter than 6-9. Arizona still outrebounded OSU 41-29, including 21 offensive boards with 28 second-chance points.
After scoring three points against Oregon, point guard Justin Coleman tallied 14 points and five assists while Luther notched his first double-double at Arizona with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Luther, Coleman and Sean Miller spoke to the media following the win; here's what they had to say.