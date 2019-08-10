Arizona spent another Saturday morning at Arizona Stadium with a inter-squad scrimmage. The Wildcats finished up Day 13 in the preseason training camp schedule leading up to the Aug. 24 season opener in Hawaii.
As expected, redshirt senior quarterback Khalil Tate took the first snaps.
Last season, Tate injured his ankle in the second week of the season against Houston a year ago, and finished the season with 2,530 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. He rushed for 224 yards, 1,187 less than his breakout 2017 campaign.
Now back and fully healthy, Tate looks to be the best version of himself in his last season at the UA.
Tate and head coach Kevin Sumlin spoke to the media following Saturday's scrimmage, here's what they had to say.