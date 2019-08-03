The eighth practice of Arizona's preseason training camp was the warmest day of preseason training camp. A warm 96-degree day at Arizona Stadium provided a closer look at who's competing for snaps leading up to the season opener in Hawaii.
During the team portion of practice, Arizona's first offensive unit consisted of quarterback Khalil Tate, running back J.J. Taylor, wide receivers Jaden Mitchell, Tre Adams and Stanley Berryhill, left tackle Donovan Laie, left guard Josh Donovan, center Josh McCauley, right guard Cody Creason and right tackle Edgar Burrola.
Here's the UA's first defensive unit: edge rusher Jalen Harris, nose tackle Finton Connolly, defensive tackle JB Brown, stud linebacker Kylan Wilborn, linebacker Colin School, will linebacker Tony Fields, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, bandit safety Christian Young, spur safety Tristan Cooper, free safety Scottie Young Jr. and cornerback Jace Whittaker.
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and Creason spoke to the media following Saturday's practice, here's what they had to say.