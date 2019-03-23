Arizona concluded its first week of spring practice Saturday afternoon, which was also the second full day of pads for the Wildcats.
Last season, Bryce Wolma's production dropped off compared to his first year at Arizona. As a freshman, the 6-foot-3 tight end recorded 28 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Wolma finished with just five catches for 69 yards. He anticipates being utilized more in the offense during his third season at the UA.
After practice, Wolma and head coach Kevin Sumlin spoke to the media. Here's what they had to say.