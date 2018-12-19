KIDS STUFF
Wilderness Camps — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Three day camp for kids ages 11-14. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy the outdoors. Contact Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov to register. 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 29. $50. 733-8614.
Polar Bear Ball — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Storytime, treats, activity surprise and Polar G. Bear will make an appearance. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 27. Free. 594-5200.
Teen Leaders Against Hunger Workshop — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. Volunteers will learn about hunger, poverty, advocacy, and gain leadership experience for college and beyond. For high-school students, lunch provided. Call or e-mail engage@communityfoodbank.org to register. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. 622-0525, Ext. 7341. communityfoodbank.org.