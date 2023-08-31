A wildfire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Sells has grown to 2,500 acres, the Tohono O’odham Nation’s Office of Emergency Management says.

The Lalo Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon about 23 miles southwest of Sells, the agency said Thursday in a news release. Sells is about 64 miles southwest of Tucson.

About 90 people are assigned to the fire, which had no containment Thursday, the news release said. Heavy rain Wednesday, however, helped firefighting efforts.

The wildfire has spread onto State Trust lands and grazing lands around the Santa Margarita Ranch in Pima County, the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tucson branch of U.S. Customs and Border Protection separately said in a news release that it has conducted two rescues in the same mountain range, including a migrant in danger from the wildfire.

The aircrew was on patrol after completing an earlier rescue when they learned a migrant was in danger from the wildfire, an agency news release says. The woman was found and hoisted to safety.

In the rescue earlier in the day, the crew found and rescued a migrant who had contacted 911.