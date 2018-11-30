Rumors swirled early in the week that Tate would transfer. That remains a possibility.
The topic did not come up in initial discussions between Tate and UA coach Kevin Sumlin, who is expected to conduct season-ending interviews with players in the coming days. Asked after the Nov. 24 season finale against Arizona State whether he planned to be part of the program next season, Tate replied: “Next question.”
Tate and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who doubles as the quarterbacks coach, didn’t always see eye to eye in their first season together. Still, Tate passed for a career-high 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.
Tate didn’t run as much or as often as he did in 2017, when he rushed for a team-high 1,411 yards. Part of the drop-off stemmed from an ankle injury Tate suffered in Week 2; part of it stemmed from Mazzone’s system, which doesn’t have as many designed QB runs as Rich Rodriguez’s scheme; and part of it stemmed from Tate’s desire to become a more polished pocket passer.
Tate’s options include returning, transferring or declaring for the NFL draft. In order to play immediately next season at another FBS school, Tate would have to graduate by spring. It’s not known whether he’s on track to do that.
Tate isn’t close to being an NFL-caliber quarterback at the moment, but he could raise his stock by returning to Arizona for his senior season, finding a middle ground with Mazzone and improving his leadership skills, body language and post-loss comportment. Tate possesses rare talent, and Sumlin has noted that Tate is capable of making throws that few others can.
If Tate were to move on, Arizona likely would open 2019 with a quarterback who has little, if any, college experience. The candidates would include holdovers Rhett Rodriguez, Jamarye Joiner and Kevin Doyle, plus incoming freshman Grant Gunnell.
Rodriguez will be a junior next year and doesn’t possess the upside of the others. Joiner, who made brief appearances in two games, and Doyle will be redshirt freshmen. Gunnell leaves St. Pius X High School in Houston as the all-time leading passer in Texas prep history.