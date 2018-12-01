They better, or Yates might not survive to see Year 5.
Sacks aren’t the be-all, end-all measurement of pass-rushing success, but there’s no disputing that Arizona didn’t have enough of them. The Wildcats managed 23 in 12 games, down from 31 in 13 games last season. This year’s Pac-12 leader, Washington State, had 35.
Arizona’s co-leaders in sacks — linebacker Colin Schooler and defensive end JB Brown — had just 3.5 apiece. That simply isn’t enough.
One of the biggest complaints about Yates is that he didn’t blitz enough, too often sending three rushers and dropping eight players into coverage. The thing is, it’s not as if the Cats were getting home regularly when Yates did blitz.
Hope stems from the progress made by Brown and fellow edge rusher Jalen Harris, who supplanted Kylan Wilborn at the “Stud” position and finished with three sacks. Brown and Harris showed great promise, combining for 57 tackles and 11.5 total stops for losses. Even better, both were second-year players who played sparingly in 2017.
If they continue to progress, Arizona might have something. The situation would look even brighter if Wilborn were to rebound. It isn’t inconceivable.
After a breakout freshman season that included 7.5 sacks and a conference-leading four forced fumbles, Wilborn endured a sizable sophomore slump. He had only 14 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.
What happened? Some theorize that Wilborn put on “bad weight,” causing him to lose his quickness. Maybe opposing offensive coordinators figured him out. Or perhaps Wilborn was playing through an undisclosed injury.
Whatever the reason, Wilborn wasn’t as effective. But it’s too soon to consider him a lost cause. The talent that helped Wilborn produce as a freshman still exists.
With Wilborn and Harris at Stud, and Justin Belknap returning to team up with Brown at defensive end, Arizona has the makings of an improved pass rush. Two of Arizona’s top-rated recruits – Sylvain Yondjouen and Kwabena Watson – also are edge rushers.
Fixing that problem remains a major priority.