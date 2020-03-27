Will you renew today?

Will you renew today?

  • Updated

Dear [-FIRSTNAME-],

 

This is Irene, the editor and co-founder of #ThisIsTucson.

 

I’m writing to let you know that your #ThisIsTucson membership will expire soon. 

 

You may not have known that your contribution made you a #ThisIsTucson member, but it did — and we are so grateful for your support. 

 

Our writers are always researching and trying new things so we can share them with you. We want to inspire people to love Tucson and connect with their community. 

 

We know you believe in our mission, so will you renew your membership today?

 

Will you renew your support today?

 

Yes, count me in!

 

Sincerely,

 

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

 

If you are already a current member and received this message in error, we apologize. Please let us know by replying to this email.

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News