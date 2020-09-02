William A. Evans from Fairfax, Oklahoma, enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 16, 1943. He was assigned to the Army Air Corps and became an aerial gunner in the 360th Bombardment Squadron based in England. His squadron flew multiple bombing missions in the B-17 "flying fortress" destroying German targets in Cologne, Aachen, Essen, Bonn and Leipzig. Bill remained in England until March 1946, and earned his honorable discharge in April 1946. He was awarded the WWII Victory Ribbon and two Bronze Service Stars. Bill moved from Perkins, Oklahoma, in 1990 to Tucson, and passed away Nov. 9, 2012.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
