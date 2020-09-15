Years ago, William Kueffer found himself at an auction house in London.
“This box came up for auction — filled with brass from World War II,” the Tucson artist says.
The box sat for 70 years until Kueffer bid on it — and won. The box included brass trinkets and about 250 doorknobs, many from the Victorian era.
“So who knows who touched these knobs,” he says.
“I really didn’t know what to do with the doorknobs,” he says. “I just wanted to make something with them. So I got back to Arizona and I started to put two and two together and I made these walking sticks.”
Kueffer makes walking sticks with the brass knobs fixed atop. The cane itself is made from bamboo, which Kueffer grows in his own backyard, in addition to mesquite, wild cherry and other woods he comes across.
He has also taken to creating replicas of 19th century stagecoach and train cargo boxes made from repurposed wood.
Read more here. Contact William Kueffer at wckueffer@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!