William Lainhart, PhD, D(ABMM) is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He also serves as Medical Director of the Clinical and Molecular Microbiology Laboratory at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and as a Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases for Sonora Quest Laboratories and Laboratory Sciences of Arizona. In his positions, Dr. Lainhart directs and guides his clinical laboratory in the implementation, execution and interpretation of infectious disease testing, including bacterial and fungal culture, and molecular testing for pathogens including in fluenza and SARSCoV- 2 (COVID-19). He led the B – UMCT laboratory team in developing and implementing one of the first COVID-19 tests available in Tucson and Pima County. This testing aided in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of Banner hospital patients. In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Lainhart teaches medical residents and fellows, and serves on local and national committees.
