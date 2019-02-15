One of the Wildcats’ few highlights Thursday might have been during pre-game warmups, when injured guard Brandon Williams participated fully despite an injured right knee that has kept him out of UA’s past four games.
“It’s a good sign in that he’s able to do something he wasn’t last week,” Miller said, “but in terms of his ability to play at any point we don’t know yet.”
Sean Miller says Brandon Williams’ right knee has shown some progress. Miller says he doesn’t have a timetable of Williams’ return. pic.twitter.com/72oD8aEwBp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 12, 2019
The fact that Williams was able to run and jump lightly in the warmups might indicate he will try to return at some point soon instead of shutting it down for the season.
“I think he right now is further along than he was two weeks ago but if I knew when he’d be able to play I’d tell you,” Miller said. “There’s really not a timetable. It’s kind of on his pain tolerance, doing more and it not swelling the knee, doing more and him not establishing pain. We’re in the middle of that.
“But we can’t control that. As much as we’d love to have Brandon, as much as Brandon would love to be out there, he’s not. We’re a better team with him.”