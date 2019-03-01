By all accounts, Arizona treated Williams gingerly when his right knee flared up following a trip to Los Angeles in January, sitting him out six games before working him back Sunday against Stanford.
Miller has described Williams’ situation as an ongoing issue that all parties will continue to have to watch carefully. But at the same time, Williams is also trying to prove he can keep playing at a high level with it — something he’ll eventually need to show professional scouts that he can do.
The better he does it, of course, the more the Wildcats benefit. Even with Williams scoring just four points against Stanford and fouling out at OSU with two assists and two turnovers, Miller has spoken repeatedly about the impact Williams has made.
“He’s missed so much time that the fouling is something that takes a little bit of game experience to settle into,” Miller said. “He picked up his third on the last play in the first half, when you just almost want to get out of the way, and then picked up his fourth on a play that he gambled on and he didn’t need to.
“I will tell you, though, it’s a big difference to have him out there, and everybody sees that. He just gives us another scorer, makes us much more durable. You know you can play through foul trouble, you can play through fatigue, because you have another quality player.”