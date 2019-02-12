Guard Brandon Williams will travel to Utah and Colorado this week but will not play because of his lingering right knee injury. UA coach Sean Miller said Williams is now rehabbing the knee and remained hopeful again that the freshman could return at some point this season.
"He is getting better," Miller said. "It’s incrementally, not like night and day, but he is making progress which is a good sign for him. I don’t have a timetable on when he’ll return. It’s going to be sometime down the road, if at all."
