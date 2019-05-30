Lyric: "And I've been from Tucson to Tucumcari, Tehachapi to Tonopah/Driven every kind of rig that's ever been made"
Release year: 1974
Fun fact: The song was originally written and performed by the American rock band, Little Feet. Ronstadt is a native to Tucson, so it's seems pretty fitting she has her own rendition of the song.
Check out this Ronstadt throwback from the Arizona Daily Star's archive.
Here's what her band, The Stone Poneys, has to say about their sound in 1966: "It's folk music because we're folks and it's our music."