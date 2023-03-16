7366 Paseo del Norte
Tohono Chul is hosting a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" at 7 p.m. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase and tickets are $4 per person.
Visit the event page for more information.
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.