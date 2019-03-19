What it is: According to Basketball-Reference, win shares are “an estimate of the number of wins contributed by a player.”
Why it matters: Baseball analysts learned decades ago that measuring a win is one of the most effective methods of evaluating a player’s importance to a team. As a result, WAR — wins over replacement — is a commonly used stat in baseball. Win share formulas can differ slightly based on the site or statistician. In general, the offensive win shares statistic calculates a player’s marginal offensive ability (the difference between the points Player A scores compared to the average), their turnover rate and their offensive rebounding rate. Defensive win shares factor in marginal points allowed, steals, blocks and defensive rebounding rate. The amount of “wins” created by each are added together for total win shares.
National leaders: Furman's Matt Rafferty has been worth 8.3 wins above replacement this season, tops in the country. If adjusted per 40 minutes, Duke’s Zion Williamson contributes a national-best .350 wins per game. Oregon State's Tres Tinkle (5.4 win shares) was the Pac-12's best.
How Arizona did: Center Chase Jeter led the UA with 3.1 wins above replacement.