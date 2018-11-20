BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
Read Between the Wines: A Wine Tasting Benefit — Sand-Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave., Unit 170. Presented by Make Way for Books. Wine tasting, paired with hand selected artisan cheeses and gourmet food tastes to create a truly stunning evening, Live music and silent auction. 21 and up. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. $35. 398-6451. makewayforbooks.org.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' short attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Toddler Storytime: Sign and Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. A Storytime that incorporates a beautiful visual language to help support and enhance a child's learning process. 10:30-11 a.m. Nov. 28. Free. 594-5200.
"Cowboy Up! Life Lessons From Lazy B" - Author Alan Day — The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive. Call to RSVP. Noon-1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 28. Nov. 28. 622-6014. wnpa.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Thursday
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Stories and activities. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Maggie Smith: Reading — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. After the reading, there will be a short Q&A and a book signing. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Saturday
WOW Book Fiesta with Obert Skye — Worlds of Words, University of Arizona College of Education, 1430 E. Second St., Room 453. Learn the six mysterious and crucial steps of writing with Obert Skye, author of "Wizard for Hire." This engaging and fast-paced trip through the most important points of writing a book includes interaction, stories and questions asked, and hopefully answered. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 1. 621-9340. wowlit.org.