History: Since 2016, five of 10 inspections had negative findings, including a probation rating on Aug. 29.
What the inspector saw: Two hand-washing sinks were blocked and inaccessible; kitchen utensils not properly cleaned and sanitized; chicken was washed and marinated in a sink not intended for food preparation; grease and debris buildup on floors; water heater in closet was covered with bird droppings.
Follow-up: A re-inspection was scheduled for Sept. 9 but results were unavailable by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.