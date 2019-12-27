Wings Over Broadway

History: Good and excellent ratings since its record began in March 2018. Received an imminent health hazard rating Nov. 19.
What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink had unlabeled spray bottles and another had an electrical cord wrapped around the faucet; no paper towels at one hand-wash sink; mouse droppings and trash found underneath stored oranges and green peppers in walk-in; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer; mouse droppings in containers used to store clean kitchen equipment; dead mouse in hot holding food unit; cutting boards not sanitized throughout the day; foods stored at unsafe cold holding temperatures; incorrect date marking labels; insecticide stored in ware washing area; food debris encrusted on metal rack used to store spices; water leaking under prep sink; dead mice under equipment; no person in charge when inspector arrived.
Follow-up: Passed follow-up inspection Nov. 20.
Comment: The owner said there were some issues with the building that have been taken care of.