When Tucson attorney and Nova Homes Loan Arizona Bowl co-founder Ali Farhang tried to arrange an Oakland Raiders game — or full schedule — in Tucson, he got the NFL team’s attention, but ultimately was not successful. The Raiders reworked an agreement to play in Oakland in 2019, but the NFL did give the Raiders permission to hold a Week 3 preseason game elsewhere. The NFL allowed the Raiders to choose from sites in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno and, of all places, Winnipeg, Manitoba. So the Raiders played in Winnipeg on Thursday. It didn’t go so well. Because of holes left by goal posts in the end zone of the longer CFL dimensions, the field was reduced to 80 yards for the game. It’s probably a good thing Arizona Stadium wasn’t chosen as the site for the game. Thursday night thunder and lightning storms in Tucson canceled a UA soccer game and a CDO-Flowing Wells football game.