Winter constellations shine bright on cold winter nights

Mid-February is a good time to enjoy our traditional winter constellations, those constellations that are easy to view on winter evenings after twilight ends.
These constellations are bright and have a special sparkle on cold winter nights.
At 8:30 pm Orion the Hunter is directly south high above the southern horizon. Its two brightest stars Betelgeuse and Rigel have contrasting red and blue-white colors, respectively.
To the south and east of Orion is Canis Major the Greater Dog with blazing Sirius the brightest star in the sky. Low along the southern horizon a little west of Canis Major is Canopus the second brightest star in the sky.
North of Orion is Taurus the Bull with bright red Aldebaran the eye of the Bull. Taurus is like a V lying on its side with the point of the V toward the west. Above Taurus is Auriga the Charioteer with Capella the sixth brightest star.
To the direct east of Orion is the small constellation Canis Minor the Lesser Dog. It is not much to look at, but it contains Procyon the eighth brightest star. Above Canis Major is Gemini the Twins with Pollux (toward the east) and Castor (toward the west).
East of Orion between Canis Minor and Canis Major is the faint non-descript constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. Even so, it has several gorgeous telescopic objects. There is a lot to see in the evening winter sky.