Winter’s darkness passes, spring's light arrives; time to celebrate

Winter’s darkness is passing, the month of March brings the light of spring. The foregoing is timeless truth no matter what year or century. This truth is even more so in this month of March 2021 when the darkness of a pernicious pandemic is beginning to pass into the light of healing. It is a time for celebration.
The following Celtic toast from the sixth century was and is often used to begin celebrations then and now:
O God, Creator of all that is;
I should like to have a great ale-feast for the King of Kings;
I should like all the heavenly host to drink with us for all eternity.
I should like there always to be hospitality;
I should like Jesus to be here with us always.
Slainté!
A culture that naturally expresses devotion to God in terms of a party is one that does not suffer from a separation of spirituality from everyday life. To the contrary, such a culture finds God in all things and in all places. Such is the culture of Celtic spirituality.
Celtic spirituality derives from creation spirituality of which a prime tenet is: “The now and all is holy and full of God.” In other words, God is incarnate in all things and all places, seen or unseen. Celtic spirituality embraces life in its totality. Everything is sacred. Creation and all created things are good and blessed and beloved of God. There is no rejection of any form of nature or humankind, no matter how different its aspects.
Sadly, some religions still regard one aspect of life, that of being a woman, as being “less than.” This is because of an obsession with the doctrine of “original sin.” Creation/Celtic spirituality, instead, celebrates the doctrine of “original blessing.” Original blessing holds that women are equals, in the church as well as daily life. Priests can be women. Priests can be married. Natural orders ordained by God.
Original blessing also holds that every new day is a sanctuary in which Celts worship. The liturgy each day is singing to, praying about, and blessing the day’s tasks: e.g., preparing the meal, washing the clothes, tending the livestock, getting ready for bed and of course, having a party. In doing so,Celts honor God as expression and experience of his everyday presence in all events and people. As the 20th-century theologian Pearl Bailey, posited: “People see God every day; they just don’t recognize him.”
In medieval centuries, Celtic spirituality began to flow into the Christianity of the isles. This formed a distinct stream within the faith that came to be called “Celtic Christianity.” The two primary factors that brought this about were: 1) Celtic peoples of the isles were isolated from Rome and Roman Christianity’s more doctrinally narrow religion on the continent; and 2) early missionaries’ wisdom, like that of Patrick’s in fifth-century Ireland, and Columba’s in sixth-century Scotland, found that pagans were more easily converted to Christians if creation spirituality beliefs of former pagan religions were integrated into the new religion of Christianity.
The greatest converter of souls to Christianity was the missionary bishop Patrick. We celebrate his life and legacy every year on his feast day, St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Some folks still think that St. Patrick is a myth or legend, a magician with a staff that he used to rid all snakes from Ireland (true to this day) or a simple monk who one day picked-up a shamrock and claimed its three leaves symbolized the Holy Trinity and became Ireland’s national plant (also true to this day.) But St. Patrick was not a myth: He was a real man, a man whose real deeds became legendary.
It all started from humble beginnings: Patrick was born in England in 390 A.D. of Roman-Christian parents and grew up in a village on the west coast of Britain. His early life was a normal, happy one until he was 16. Then coastal raiders captured him and took him to Ireland where he was sold into slavery. He spent six years serving a harsh Irish king as a swineherd tending pigs and sheep. Then he had a vision, and guided by dreams and inner voices, he escaped captivity. He made his way back to England, then to Gaul where he entered into monastic life. After many years as a monk and priest, Patrick was consecrated bishop. Then Patrick had another dream, and wrote in his journal: “A figure brought me letters from the Irish asking me to come back and walk with them once more.”
The dream, of course, was another call from God to go back to the land where he’d been a slave — and then, as an evangelist-missionary, convert pagans to Christians. Off he went, landing in Ireland in 432 A.D. at age 42. Early in his mission he founded a monastery at Tara after converting fierce kings and Druids (the priests and priestesses of the pagan religion), and their subjects to Christianity. In his 29 missionary years, Patrick ordained over 3,000 priests, consecrated 100 bishops and converted thousands of pagan peoples to the faith. In Connaught in 441, on one Lenten Sunday alone, he baptized seven Irish kings and 9,000 of their subjects.
Patrick died in 461. No one knows where his body is buried, but a boulder chiseled with his name rests in the cemetery at Downpatrick. No other is as deserving of sanctification as Patrick. No wonder he’s Ireland’s patron saint. St. Patrick brought God’s forgiveness and love to all, converting them to his brothers and sisters in Christ.
So let us again celebrate St. Patrick for his life and staggering accomplishments (real and mythical) on his feast day this year. Even though I don’t see St. Patrick as a big party animal (but then who knows, perhaps the tradition of christening parties can be traced back to St. Patrick’s baptism events), I’m sure he would drink to the toasts above and below.
As we celebrate, let us reflect on the darkness of yesterday’s winters and rejoice in the light that overcomes them: in the light of healing that is overcoming the darkness of this pandemic; in the light of love found in the breadth of Celtic spirituality that overcomes the darkness of narrow religiosity; and, again, rejoice in the light of St. Patrick’s life and legacy which overcame the darkness of a pagan Ireland.
So now, filled with green ale or otherwise, raise your glass …
We drink to you, Lord God,
Creator of the Universe and all things therein.
You are the giver and sustainer of life.
We thank you for the gifts of the earth
given to nourish our celebration.
Anoint this gathering with your blessing;
giving us the grace to use your gifts well,
that the poor may be fed,
and the hungry filled with good things.
Slainté!