Winter's parting shot
- By Photo Desk
-
-
- Updated
An updated list of Tucson, Arizona bars and restaurants that had to close their doors during COVID-19 restrictions. Plus, a few signs of better eating days ahead.
- Updated
A 61-year-old man lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole on The Loop near 1700 West River Road on Sunday.
As the pandemic slowly begins to have an end in sight and people become more eager to travel, Tripadvisor ranked travelers’ favorite beaches across the county.
- Updated
Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 55 and older, as well as to frontline essential workers, with registration staring at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
- Updated
Republicans in control of the Arizona House voted to allow mask rules to be ignored after hearing argument they weren't needed decades ago to stop the spread of AIDS.
- Updated
The driver of one car and passenger of another car got in a road rage argument Thursday afternoon on Tucson's south side. The passenger was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died.
- Updated
Attorney David Bodney said the a lawsuit against Democratic Rep. Charlene Fernandez by Oro Valley GOP Rep. Mark Finchem and another lawmaker could end up publicly exposing more of their activities in connection with the Capitol riots.
- Updated
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7450 E. 22nd St. where they found a man with obvious gunshot trauma at the back of the apartment complex.
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Robbins, UA administrators must start playing defense if they want Miller to stay
- Updated
The Star columnist outlines what the University of Arizona's next steps could be regarding Sean Miller's future in Tucson following the public release of the NCAA's Notice of Allegations. Plus, latest news and notes from the Southern Arizona sports scene.
- Updated
Jesus and Maria Piña were married for 51 years. Together they conquered life, stayed dedicated their community, family and each other until their last breaths.