2018 record: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten
Coach: Paul Chryst (fifth year)
Sked or alive? The Badgers play four of their five road games over the second half of the season. That includes trips to Ohio State (Oct. 25) and Nebraska (Nov. 16). In between, Wisconsin hosts Iowa. The games against the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers could decide the outcome in the Big Ten West.
Why they’re here: Last year, the Badgers failed to win 10 or more games for the first time since 2013. But it isn’t as if the program is falling apart. The formula and infrastructure remain in place. Jonathan Taylor will be aiming for a second straight 2,000-yard rushing season, and Chryst will give him every opportunity to get there.