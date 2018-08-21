2017 record: 13-1, 9-0 Big Ten
Coach: Paul Chryst (fourth year)
Sked or alive? None of Wisconsin’s Big Ten road games will be a walkover. The Badgers visit Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue; all made bowl games last season. Wisconsin travels to Happy Valley and East Lafayette in consecutive weeks in November. The program is built to win those wintry road games.
Why they’re here: Wisconsin returns almost everyone of note on offense, including QB Alex Hornibrook, star RB Jonathan Taylor and the majority of the offensive line. The defense lost a lot but has a chance to find its footing before league play begins. The Badgers narrowly missed the College Football Playoff last year. They’ll be in that mix again.