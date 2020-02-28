With a neon sign from a very-missed Tucson business

If you’re a history buff, a Tucson native or just a lover of all things quirky, pay a $12 visit to the Ignite Sign Art Museum. The museum is home to dozens of old Tucson signs you might recognize.
Signs include Molina’s Midway, the popular restaurant that closed in 2018 after more than 60 years in business; remnants of the De Anza Drive-In movie theater; and a sign for Jerry’s Lee Ho Market, which closed years ago.
If you’re a fan of neon signs, you might also consider strolling down West Drachman Street, near North Stone Avenue, to take a gander at more signs of Tucson’s past.