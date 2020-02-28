With a prickly cactus — but don’t hug it

With a prickly cactus — but don’t hug it

  • Updated

If you’re striving for a selfie unobstructed by street lights or telephone wires, try out Tumamoc Hill.

You can find cacti pretty much anywhere in Tucson, but if you’re striving for a selfie unobstructed by street lights or telephone wires, try out both districts of Saguaro National Park or Tumamoc Hill. Hike through Sabino Canyon and you might even see a waterfall.

You could also visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and potentially capture some at-a-distance selfies with wildlife.

Bonus points if you find a cactus in bloom or a crested saguaro. Even more points if you snap a photo during sunset.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News