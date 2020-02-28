With a prickly cactus — but don’t hug it

You can find cacti pretty much anywhere in Tucson, but if you’re striving for a selfie unobstructed by street lights or telephone wires, try out both districts of Saguaro National Park or Tumamoc Hill. Hike through Sabino Canyon and you might even see a waterfall.
You could also visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and potentially capture some at-a-distance selfies with wildlife.
Bonus points if you find a cactus in bloom or a crested saguaro. Even more points if you snap a photo during sunset.