My favorite part of ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley’s proposed contract extension through 2023-24 is that his buyout would be reduced by 50 percent if Sun Devil athletic director Ray Anderson is no longer on the job. Anderson will be 70 if Hurley works to the end of his extension. As far as I can determine, that’s an unprecedented clause in the contract of a Pac-12 football/basketball coach. Now you not only get millions of dollars for coaching, but unless you approve of the boss, you can get out of town at a reduced rate. Where is this headed? Perhaps in 2040, the basketball coach at Arizona or ASU will be paid $10 million a year, with his own private jet and pilot, and voting privileges on the Board of Regents when a president or athletic director is hired.