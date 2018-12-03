Punting was a sore spot in 2017. Klumph arrived from Cal as a graduate transfer and provided an instant fix.
Klumph averaged 42.2 yards per punt. Arizona’s net average increased by 9.5 yards. He didn’t perform at an all-conference level, but you didn’t have to hold your breath every time Klumph stood behind Nick Reinhardt waiting to receive a snap.
The whole operation was smoother with Klumph on board and Reinhardt back from injury. But both are departing, so Arizona basically is starting from scratch next year.
The Wildcats have two long snappers on their current roster: Donald Reiter, who will be a redshirt junior next season, and Geno Albini, who will be a redshirt freshman. Springer brought on Albini as a preferred walk-on, so he’s probably the favorite entering 2019.
The only punter on the roster is Matt Aragon, a Cienega High School product who will be a redshirt senior next year but has limited experience. Springer knew what was coming, though, and procured a commitment from Kyle Ostendorp of Phoenix Desert Vista. Ostendorp is a three-star prospect per 247Sports, a two-star per Rivals.
Just in case Ostendorp isn’t ready, Arizona offered a preferred walk-on spot to Jacob Borcila of Westerville, Ohio. The coaching staff isn’t taking any chances, nor should it.