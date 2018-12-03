Brown was a terrific punt returner for Arizona. He had some ball-security issues this season and tried to do too much in a crowd at Washington State, but for the most part, he excelled in the role.
Not only was he generally sure-handed, but Brown was a constant threat to take one the distance.
The returning player who best fits that profile is Stanley Berryhill III. Berryhill earned a scholarship in summer and became a contributor as a slot receiver and special-teamer. He caught 14 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns and returned five kickoffs for 83 yards (16.6-yard average).
Berryhill’s decision-making was questionable at times, including a fair catch on a free kick against Houston. But it stands to reason that he’ll get better with time. Berryhill was a redshirt freshman this past season, and he wasn’t the primary returner on kickoffs or punts. He’ll get plenty of reps in the offseason to fine-tune his skills.
Taylor served as Arizona’s starting tailback and its No. 1 kickoff returner. He shone in both capacities.
It’ll be interesting to see whether Taylor continues in the latter role next season. Between rushes, receptions and returns, he ended up with 293 total touches. That might be too much for the 5-6, 184-pounder.
Then again, Taylor likely won’t have to carry as heavy a load in the backfield next season with Gary Brightwell and Darrius Smith returning as viable tailback alternatives. Either could serve as the primary kickoff returner as well.
Arizona has plenty of options besides Taylor. It’s a good problem to have.